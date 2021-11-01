HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HPK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

