HollyFrontier (HFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HollyFrontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of HollyFrontier worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

