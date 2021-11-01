Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HNGKY opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

