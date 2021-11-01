Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HNGKY opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

