Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $70,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

