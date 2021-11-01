Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.32 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

