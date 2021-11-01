Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.49. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of HUBG traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 194,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,515,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

