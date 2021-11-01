Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.