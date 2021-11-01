Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. 273,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CEO Brian F. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.