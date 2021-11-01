HUSD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. HUSD has a market capitalization of $237.18 million and approximately $194.34 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00226093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 237,344,813 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

