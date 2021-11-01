Hush 1-Day Volume Tops $437.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $705,763.47 and $437.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00271382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00104795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00139790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

