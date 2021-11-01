Hydra (HYDRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Hydra has a market cap of $61.76 million and $1.80 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydra has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $16.01 or 0.00026051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00079972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00075894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00102585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,936.43 or 0.99180119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.44 or 0.07059614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,432,442 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

