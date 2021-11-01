IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84.

Get IBI Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBIBF. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.