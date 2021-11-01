ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

