Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.
Shares of IMO traded up C$2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.09. 880,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,760. The company has a market cap of C$31.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$17.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.51.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
