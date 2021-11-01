Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Shares of IMO traded up C$2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.09. 880,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,760. The company has a market cap of C$31.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$17.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.51.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.0799997 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

