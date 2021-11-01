Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.