Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.76 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

