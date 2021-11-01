Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

VOXX opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

