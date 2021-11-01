Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Purchases 109,890 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84.

NYSE:WRBY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,201. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

