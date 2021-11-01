Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 13,013 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMD traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,368,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

