Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 13,013 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AMD traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,368,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
