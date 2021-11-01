Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$500,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$751,600.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$48.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.10. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.44 and a 1 year high of C$50.68.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4367858 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

