Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $31,850.96 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maritza Gomez Montiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

