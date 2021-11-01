Insider Selling: Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells 1,339,517 Shares of Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,674,396.25 ($2,187,609.42).

SBI traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 127.50 ($1.67). 33,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.95. The company has a market cap of £94.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. Sourcebio International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Sourcebio International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

