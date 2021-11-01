Insureum Trading Up 0.8% This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $190,393.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00221818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

