Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of ITR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,958. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.59 and a 1-year high of C$5.16. The stock has a market cap of C$181.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.