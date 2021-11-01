Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,437,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

IBKR opened at $70.85 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

