Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $138.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

