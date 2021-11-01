International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,224. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $658.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

