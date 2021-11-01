InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,709,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

