Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

