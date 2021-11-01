Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

