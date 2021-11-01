Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.50. 1,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

