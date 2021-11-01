Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,499. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

