iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 6.8%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 78,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,703,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 365.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 189,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in iQIYI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
