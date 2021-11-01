iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 6.8%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 78,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,703,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 365.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 189,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in iQIYI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.