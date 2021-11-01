iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.60

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 22637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8,546.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

