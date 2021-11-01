Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:IFOS opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.
About Itafos
