Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:IFOS opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

