Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVH. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:IVH traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 111,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.