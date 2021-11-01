Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.79. Jabil reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 896,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,243. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 94.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

