Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 896,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

