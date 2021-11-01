Jade Currency Market Capitalization Hits $10.64 Million (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $1.43 million worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

