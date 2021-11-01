Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

