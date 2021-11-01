Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Friday.

Clariant has a twelve month low of CHF 18.27 and a twelve month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

