Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
BSX opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.