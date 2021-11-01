Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hammerson plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hammerson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hammerson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

