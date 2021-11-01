Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.92.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zendesk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

