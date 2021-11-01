JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.37. 41,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,242,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

