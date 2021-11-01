John Langston Purchases 246 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Shares of INCH stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 825 ($10.78). The company had a trading volume of 449,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 858.90. Inchcape plc has a one year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29).

Get Inchcape alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.