Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $258.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $110.50 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

