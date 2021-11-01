JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,388. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

