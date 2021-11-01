JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €58.70 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €58.70 ($69.06) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €57.46 ($67.60). 1,228,199 shares of the company traded hands. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12-month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

