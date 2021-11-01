JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,580

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,529 ($19.98) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,541 ($20.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a market capitalization of £76.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.51.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

